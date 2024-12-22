Kharge slams Modi govt on election rule: 'Systematic conspiracy to destroy the integrity of ECI'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the Modi government for tweaking an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents. He alleged that the move is a part of the government's "systematic conspiracy" to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission.

The Modi government's "calibrated erosion" of the ECI's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and democracy, he said.

The criticism comes after the government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

What was the controversial norm?

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.

"The Modi government's audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order," he said in a post on X.

Everytime the Congress party wrote to the ECI, regarding specific poll irregularities such as voter deletions and lack of transparency in EVMs, the ECI has responded in a condescending tone and chosen not to even acknowledge certain serious complaints, Kharge said.

"This again proves that the ECI, even though it is a quasi-judicial body, is not behaving independently," he said.

"The Modi government's calibrated erosion of ECI's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and Democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had said the party would legally challenge the amendment.

Lok Sabha MP and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the poll panel had chosen opacity and a pro-government attitude in its dealings thus far.

What is ECI's stand on change in norm?

Law ministry and ECI officials separately explained that a court case was the "trigger" behind the amendment.

While documents such as nomination forms, appointment of election agents, results and election account statements are mentioned in the Conduct of Election Rules, electronic documents such as CCTV camera footage, webcasting footage and video recording of candidates during the Model Code of Conduct period are not covered.

"CCTV coverage, webcasting of polling stations are not carried out under Conduct of Election Rules but are the result of steps taken by the ECI to ensure a level playing field," a former ECI official explained.

Also read: Sambhal: Excavation team discovers ancient marble-made 'baoli' in Chandausi | Watch