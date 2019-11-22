After spending 20 lakh on girl's education, can't accept love marriage: Khap leader Naresh Tikait

Baghpat (UP): The self-styled guardians of morality and social values in India are getting more brazen day-by-day. The leader of Balian Khap Choudhary, Naresh Tikait, on Thursday in Baghpat gave a bizarre statement on love marriage. Tikait is also the president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU). Tikait said,"Hum ladkiyon ko padhavein, unki padhai mein 20-30 lakh kharch karein aur shadi vo karlein apni marzi se, toh pariwar toh barbaad ho jaata hain. Prem vivah bahut galat hain, hum iski kabhi bhi manzoori nahi denge.

[We spent Rs 20-30 lakh on our girl child's studies, we bring them up and they marry by their own will and choice. Love marriage is unacceptable. We will never allow it.]"

Balyan Khap has 100 villages. It's head village is Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar.

Naresh Tikait is the son of former farmers leader Mahendra Singh Tikait. Tikait senior was known for raising farmers issues. Khap Panchayat, primarily in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and many parts of Rajasthan have been vocal about their opposition to love marriages.

There have been several cases in the area where honour killing has been reported from. Khaps, in many cases, act as a quasi-judicial authority. Khaps have often hit headlines for there regressive decisions. People often don't report such decisions from Khap panchayat's fearing social boycott.

The Supreme Court of India has already ruled against Khap's intrusion in stopping a marriage between two consenting adults. Clearly, Tikait with his statement has shown that he has little respect for the top court's order on the matter.

