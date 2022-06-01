Follow us on Image Source : ANI Student shot dead outside Amritsar's Khalsa College after clash breaks out, probe on

Khalsa College student shot dead: A student was shot dead outside Amritsar's Khalsa College at GT Road after clashes broke out on Wednesday. As per reports, violence had erupted between two groups of students. Two students were gravely injured in the clashes. Both were taken to the hospital, but one succumbed to gunshot injuries. "Another is being operated upon but nothing can be said for sure," said Dr Avtar Singh, MD Amandeep Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar Police ruled out any gang war angle, and said, "Shots were fired during the clash between two groups outside the college. The situation is under control. It was a routine crime, not a gang war. Further probe is underway."

"It was two groups of students who clashed with each other. One has died and another is injured. A case has been filed in this regard. There is no gangster angle to this incident," said ADCP Gurmeet Singh Virk.

The students have been identified as Lovepreet and Gursimran and they were shot at by two armed assailants, who came on a two-wheeler and fled the spot after committing the crime, the police said.

