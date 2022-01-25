Khalistani terrorists can strike Delhi on Republic Day: Security agencies warn Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The security agencies have warned Delhi Police that on the occasion of Republic Day Khalistani terrorists can strike in the national capital. The police have released posters of eight Khalistani terrorists.

The Delhi Police have also reportedly got a few calls in this connection and they are taking the input seriously.

Recently a case of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a German-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) member.

Delhi Police have released posters of the Khalistani terrorists from different organisations, and have urged the people to inform them immediately if they come across anything suspicious. The posters have been pasted across the national capital.

Recently a number of Supreme Court advocates also got international phone calls from the Khalistani terrorists who threatened them of dire consequences if they assisted in the court hearing related to the Prime Minister security breach matter.

Delhi Police had received a number of such complaints and all were forwarded to the Special Cell. The police have strengthened security measures to avoid any untoward incident. The junior police officials have been briefed by the seniors regarding a possible attack by the Khalistani terrorists.

