Khalistani fugitive with Rs 25,000 bounty arrested in Amritsar after absconding for last 30 years The arrested Khalistani member has been facing charges of attempt to murder and under sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. An FIR in the case was registered against him in 1993.

In a major breakthrough, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Sahibabad police arrested a Khalistani group member who had been absconding for nearly 30 years. The arrest was made on Wednesday from a village in Punjab’s Amritsar district, officials confirmed. The arrested Khalistani member has been identified as Mangat Singh. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and was wanted in connection with a case dating back to 1993, as per officials.

Singh has been facing serious charges, including attempt to murder, as well as sections under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act. As per officials, Singh was first arrested in 1993 and got released on bail in 1995.

He had been absconding since then, a police officer said. He was also wanted in a separate case of robbery and extortion. Mangat Singh's brother Sangat Singh was the chief of the banned organisation Khalistan Commando Force. He was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in 1990.

NIA's crackdown on case linked with Khalistani terrorist

In a separate case the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 20 chargesheeted three more accused in the Neemrana hotel firing case, linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala. The agency filed its second supplementary charge sheet on Saturday before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak for conspiring with other accused to carry out the attack on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana in December 2024, the agency said in a statement.

With this, NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case relating to the conspiracy involving Dala and others. Three other accused, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale, were chargesheeted by NIA last month.

