Key NDA meeting tomorrow in Delhi after INDIA bloc huddle, why all eyes are on it

New Delhi:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will on Tuesday convene a major gathering of its leaders in New Delhi. This came after the INDIA bloc held deliberations in the national capital to chart the future course of the coalition. The high-level meeting will take place at 3:00 PM at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to bring together leaders from across the NDA spectrum.

According to sources, all prominent NDA constituents and senior alliance leaders will participate in the deliberations.

The meeting comes as the NDA government marks 12 years in office, with discussions likely to focus on the government's achievements, future policy priorities, and the alliance's roadmap for the coming months.

Meeting amid stir in TMC

The NDA meeting is being closely watched amid massive internal turbulence in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). A big realignment is in the offing amid reports of dissent within its parliamentary and legislative ranks.

Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday claimed 20 of party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking recognition as a separate faction within Parliament.

She said the faction has decided to extend support to the NDA. Against this backdrop, the NDA meeting assumes greater significance, with political observers closely watching for possible shifts in alliances and their implications for the national political landscape.

First meeting after BJP’s victory in Assam, Bengal

Notably, this will be the first meeting of the coalition after the BJP formed governments in Assam and West Bengal with a massive mandate. With several assembly elections slated for next year, the meeting gains importance.

INDIA bloc meeting

Leaders of 25 opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc met in New Delhi on Monday and agreed on a series of measures concerning electoral, educational and economic issues.

After the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the alliance would write to the Chief Justice of India regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process and raised concerns over what they described as "vote loot".

The INDIA bloc also demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy surrounding the NEET and CBSE examinations.

Apart from electoral and education-related matters, the alliance urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the country's economic challenges. The leaders expressed concern over unemployment, rising prices and condition of farmers.

Kharge said the opposition parties had also decided to hold regular meetings every two months to strengthen coordination among alliance partners. The next INDIA bloc meeting will take place in Hyderabad in August, with the exact date to be announced later.

ALSO READ: PM Modi hails 12 years of Garib Kalyan Yojana: Key flagship schemes launched by his government