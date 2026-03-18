Kerala's electoral history in numbers: How governments have changed every five years barring 2021?

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Election Commission earlier this week announced the poll dates for Kerala and said the state will undergo polling in single phase on April 9 and the counting of votes will be held on May 4. Voting will be held for all 140 seats of the Kerala Assembly, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking third consecutive term in office, after a thumping re-election in 2021.

As Kerala is all set for a single phase polls, political parties are preparing to take the campaign to the voters with a wide range of issues that have shaped the state's political discourse in recent years. The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is expected to highlight its governance record, while the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA are likely to question the government on several contentious matters.

Amid these developments, let’s find out Kerala's electoral history in numbers and how the governments have changed every five years barring 2021.

Kerala’s electoral history is defined by a distinct, long-standing trend of alternating between two primary coalitions—the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF)—every five years, the pattern that remained unbroken for over four decades until the 2021 Assembly election.

However, in 2021, the electorate defied this convention by re-electing the incumbent LDF government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape.

Since 1970s, Kerala has been known by a distinct pattern of electoral alternation, where voters shifted power between two major coalitions every five years: the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress (INC).

This trend was broken in 2021 when the incumbent LDF government, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected. Check how the Kerala governments have historically changed, leading up to the 2021 exception:

Check the alternation trend from 1980 to 2016

For nearly four decades, voters gave a second consecutive term to any coalition, with the government often losing due to anti-incumbency sentiment.

1980–1982: Left front dominance.

1982–1987: UDF government.

1987–1991: LDF government.

1991–1996: UDF government.

1996–2001: LDF government.

2001–2006: UDF government (A.K. Antony/Oommen Chandy).

2006–2011: LDF government (V.S. Achuthanandan).

2011–2016: UDF government (Oommen Chandy).

Check the 2021 watershed election

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF defied the conventional "pendulum" trend and retained power for a second consecutive term, winning a historic 99 out of 140 seats, breaking the 44-year streak of alternating power.

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Keralam Assembly Elections Date 2026: Polling on April 9, results to be announced on May 4