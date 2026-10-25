Kerala woman reunites with children after 13 years following arrest in decade-old case

Thiruvalla (Kerala):

A 44-year-old woman in Kerala reunited with her two children after 13 years when police traced and arrested her in connection with a case registered in 2013. The woman, who had been living away from her family and working as a caregiver in Thiruvalla, spent two days with her children after being granted bail, police said on Sunday.

The woman, a native of Cheemeni in Kasaragod district, was arrested by Chittarikkal police in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta district, on October 21. The case dates back to 2013, when her then 12-year-old son lodged a complaint alleging that she had assaulted him. The reunion took place when the woman was brought before the court following her arrest. Both her children, who had not met her for more than a decade, were present to see her, police said.

How the case was registered in 2013

The woman had married a Hindu man and lived with her family in Cheemeni. The couple had a son and a daughter, and she ran a tailoring shop at Kambalur near Chittarikkal. However, their relationship ran into trouble in 2013. During that period, the son, then aged 12, accompanied his father to the Chittarikkal police station and lodged a complaint alleging that his mother had assaulted him, officials said.

A case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, following which the woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. After being released on bail, she went absconding and lived in different parts of the state, police said. Over the years, the family members went their separate ways. Her husband married another woman, while their son, now 25, continued to live with his father. Their daughter was raised by her paternal grandmother.

Police trace her to Thiruvalla

The search for the woman eventually led investigators to a nursing agency in Kochi and then to a house in Thiruvalla, where she was working as a caregiver for an elderly person. Police said she had secured the job through the nursing agency and had been living in Thiruvalla while looking after the elderly person.

After her arrest on October 21, she was brought before the court, where the case took an unexpected turn. Her son, who had lodged the original complaint, told the court that he did not wish to pursue it and submitted an affidavit to that effect. Taking note of the development, the court granted her bail, police said.

Children want their mother to return

Following her release, the woman spent two days with her children before returning to Thiruvalla to attend to the elderly person under her care. Both her children are now married and want their mother to return, police said. They have also claimed that the complaint lodged in 2013 was made at their father's direction. The woman has promised to return after making arrangements for the person she cares for and completing the remaining court formalities. She has expressed hope of living with her children permanently, police added.

The case, meanwhile, remains pending. The court has posted it for further consideration next month to hear from the complainant, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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