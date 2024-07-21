Kerala woman dies after being given 'wrong' injection, family alleges negligence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: A 28-year-old woman died in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, five days after allegedly being administered a wrong injection by a doctor at a state-run hospital, which caused her to fall unconscious, family sources said.

Krishna Thankappan, a 28-year-old woman from nearby Malayinkeezhu, passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning. Her family had alleged that medical negligence was the reason she remained unconscious for five days after allegedly being administered a wrong injection by a doctor at a state-run hospital.

Doctor booked for administering wrong injection

Thankappan’s family accused Dr Vinu of Neyyattinkara General Hospital of administering the wrong injection when she sought treatment for kidney stones last week. After falling unconscious and deteriorating, she was transferred to the Medical College Hospital.

Following a complaint from her husband, Sharath, the Neyyattinkara police registered a case against Dr Vinu under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) on July 19. This section addresses acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others.

According to the FIR, the deceased woman, who already had some allergy issues, sought treatment from Dr Vinu for kidney stone-related ailments. The doctor showed negligence in performing his duty and administered some injection to the patient without conducting any allergy test on her, the FIR said.

KGMOA rejects allegations of woman's family

However, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has refuted the family's allegations against Dr Vinu. The association claimed that the injection given by the doctor was an usual one being administered on patients suffering from abdomen-related issues.

They suggested that the woman's condition could be due to anaphylaxis, a severe and rapid allergic reaction that can occur with any medication. "It cannot be considered as a treatment negligence," the KGMOA claimed.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the woman's death and sought a comprehensive probe into the allegations of medical negligence reported in the state-run hospital.

