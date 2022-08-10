Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kerala woman clears government service exam at 42, but here's what made it more special

Kerala woman clears exam: Bindu, a 42-year-old woman from Kerala cleared the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination at the age of 42, but that was not the most special thing about her journey. As icing on the cake, her 24-year-old son Vivek also accompanied her in this feat, and also passed the examination, making them both eligible to enter the government service in the state.

The Kerala PSC results were declared on August 3. While Vivek cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, Bindu secured 92 rank in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination conducted by the Kerala State Public Service commission.

Vivek attributed his success to his mother Bindu who encouraged him and his father who arranged everything for them. He also credited the motivation given by his teachers. "We used to attend coaching classes together. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but did not expect that we would qualify it together. We both are very happy," Vivek said.

The 24-year-old said that it was the fourth attempt by his mother to clear the exam, as she remained unsuccessful in all her previous attempts. After he became eligible to sit for the exam he joined his mother in coaching classes and regularly attended them, he said.

Bindu who works as an Anganwadi teacher could attend the coaching classes only on Sundays. She had been aiming for the ICDS(Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor exam and those attempts, she said, helped her to clear the LGS exam.

"I went regular at the coaching classes and my mother used to come on Sundays. As she was preparing for the ICDS supervisor examination, she got LGS as a bonus. She has attained this as a result of the efforts that she had put in for ICDS," Vivek said.

The minimum eligibility requirement for Kerala PSC recruitment 2022 is a graduate degree from a recognized institute and the candidate must be at least 21 years old. The age limit for PSC in Kerala for women candidates is 40 years for Stream-2 posts. However, some categories are provided with exemptions and relaxations in age.

(With ANI Inputs)

