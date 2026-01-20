Kerala woman booked after man dies by suicide over her sexual assault charge Kozhikode Medical College police registered the case against Shimjitha Musthafa (35) of Vadakara under charges of abetment to suicide.

Kozhikode:

Kerala Police has registered a case against a woman in connection with the suicide of a 42-year-old man, who allegedly took his life after she posted a video on social media accusing him of sexual harassment during a bus journey, officials said. The Kozhikode Medical College police booked Shimjitha Musthafa (35), a resident of Vadakara, under charges of abetment to suicide, an officer confirmed.

Police recorded the statement of the woman who circulated the video on social media, in which she alleged that she had been sexually harassed on a bus. The woman's statement was recorded after she arrived in Vadakara.

Man dies by suicide over viral video

On Sunday, Deepak U, a native of Puthiyara who was residing at Govindhapuram, was found hanging in his room. His parents have lodged a complaint demanding that a murder case be registered against the woman involved.

Police who visited the family's residence in Govindhapuram questioned the parents in detail about Deepak's state of mind on the day of the incident. According to them, Deepak was under severe mental distress after a video accusing him went viral on social media.

They told the police that their son had been planning to file a defamation case against the woman and had spoken about it until the day before his death. The parents alleged that Deepak was publicly humiliated over an accusation he did not commit, which pushed him into depression.

What did the woman allege?

Deepak, who worked at a textile firm, had travelled to Kannur on a transport bus on Friday in connection with his work. Musthafa, who was also travelling on the same bus, allegedly recorded a video accusing him of misbehaving with her.

The video was widely circulated on social media and reportedly came to Deepak's notice, following which he allegedly ended his life, his relatives said.

Police had initially registered a case of unnatural death.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission also ordered a police probe into the incident and directed the North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to submit a report within a week.

The case will be considered at the Commission's sitting scheduled for February 19 in the district.

