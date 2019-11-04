Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Kerala Win Win Lottery W-537 results today, 1st prize Rs 65 lakh; Direct link to check

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Monday will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-537. The lottery results will be available on Kerala's lottery department's official website.

The first prize for the Kerala Win Win Lottery W-537 is worth Rs 65 lakh, the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan Auditorium. The live results will be out at 3pm while the full results will be available from 4 pm onwards. The price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Kerala Win Win Lottery

In case the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-537 Result Direct link to check

However, if the amount is more than Rs 5,000, then the winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results and surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.