Kerala: Heavy rains to lash state on May 14, 15; Red alert sounded

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI A red alert has been sounded for heavy rains in some districts of Kerala on May 14, 15.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next couple of days following which authorities have sounded a red alert.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a tweet, asked authorities and people to follow guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority while alerting people about the red alert for May 14 and 15. Authorities have also banned fishing in the sea till the situation becomes normal.

"Red Alert! 14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, 15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod. Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA", Vijayan tweeted.

Vijayan's tweet came hours after the IMD issued a warning and said that the low pressure area over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the people living in landslide prone areas and coastal areas to take all precautions. It has also directed authorities to take steps to open relief camps adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Various district administrations have opened control rooms at the district, taluk and panchayat levels to coordinate relief operations in view of heavy rains predicted by the IMD.

IMD Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning, concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, according to the forecast.

