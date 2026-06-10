Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rains till June 14, check advisory for fishermen in coastal areas

Thiruvananthapuram:

With the onset of monsoon in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in the state till June 14 and advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshdweep coast for the next couple of days due to strong winds and bad weather conditions. The IMD said that strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometeres per hour and bad weather were likely along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from June 1 to 12 and advised against fishing activities in the region during that time.

There was a possibility of heavy rainfall in Kerala between June 10 and 14

The weather office said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the state between June 10 and 14. The IMD also issued an orange alert in three districts -- Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur -- for Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the weather agency issued an orange alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state for three hours starting 10 am. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Thunderstorms, rainfall predicted in these districts

Additionally, it predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and surface winds of speeds between 40-50 kmph in these two districts as well as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

On Tuesday, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, leading to widespread waterlogging and prompting precautionary evacuation measures in some areas. Authorities have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant in view of the continuing monsoon activity.

Strong winds swept parts of Delhi on Tuesday

In the meantime, strong winds reaching up to 111 kilometres per hour swept parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening, even as maximum temperatures across the national capital remained significantly above normal, according to weather officials.

Palam recorded the highest gusty wind speed of 111 kilometres per hour during the evening hours, while the Pusa area reported maximum winds of 48 kilometres per hour. Among the city stations, Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal, followed by Lodi Road at 44 degrees Celsius, about 4 degrees above normal.

Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal, Ayanagar registered 43.6 degrees Celsius, about 1.5 degrees above normal, and Safdarjung registered 43.5 degrees Celsius, about 3.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.6 degrees above normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road registered 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal.

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