Kerala to vaccinate bedridden patients, senior citizens, lawyers in priority group

In order to widen the reach of Covid vaccines, the Kerala government announced that it will include bedridden patients, senior citizens, lawyers in the priority group for receiving vaccine jabs.

The order includes 'practicing lawyers & lawyer clerks' in priority group for COVID-19 vaccination in age group of 18-45 years & issues guidance in vaccinating all bedridden patients and senior citizens, who can't move out of home due to illness/disability, at their residence itself.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 15,567 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths, taking the tally to to 26.27 lakh and the toll to 10,281.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh infections with 20,019 people testing negative, taking the total to 25,04,011, the state government said.

Active cases stood at 1,43,254 and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 14.15 per cent. Malappuram district topped with 2,121 new cases followed by Ernakulam (1,868) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,760).

Out of those infected today, 85 arrived in the state from outside, while 14,695 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 712 people was yet to be traced, the health department said in a release.

Among those infected today were 75 health workers. Currently, 6,12,155 people are under observation, of whom 32,992 are in hospitals.

