Kerala: Stray dog kills 12-year-old girl in Kottayam

Kerala news : In a shocking incident, a stray dog in Kottayam attacked a minor girl (12), leading to her death.

Locals in the district expressed concern over a worrying increase in stray dog attacks.

"Several cases of dog bites were reported recently. They should be rehabilitated to a new place and essential assistance should be provided to them," said a local.

After the continuous reports of stray dog attacks in Kerala, the state has decided to seek permission from the Supreme Court (SC) to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs.

Minister for local self-governments MB Rajesh has informed that the state will conduct a massive vaccination drive for vaccinating stray dogs. The drive will be conducted from September 20 to October 20, 2022.

Minister MB Rajesh said that they are also looking at the possibility of giving oral vaccination to dogs through food and also a meeting will be held with hotels, Restaurant associations, meat merchants, and auditoriums to ensure that waste is disposed of properly.

Notably, hearing a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging a 2006 judgment of the Kerala High Court which empowered local self-government institutions to kill stray dogs, the Supreme Court earlier had said that a solution must be found to address the stray dog issue menace and balance the same with animal rights.

The petition was filed in the apex court after the Kerala government in 2015 had decided to eliminate stray dogs after a spate of dog attacks on people. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari suggested that those who feed street dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal.

He suggested putting chips to track the stray dogs.

Justice Khanna said, "Most of us are dog lovers. I also feed dogs...Have to find a rational way out. I also walk dogs. Some are ferocious. Have to segregate those."

(With ANI inputs)

