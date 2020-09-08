Image Source : FILE Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 Results announced:​ The results for Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 went to ticket number SY-184508, winning a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number SU-445846. The third prize worth Rs 5,000 went to ticket numbers 6009, 4618, 5179, 9048, 6606, 5662, 1499, 5166, 0383, 1869, 3859, 5445, 4564, 0513, 6377, 7296, 9927, 9544.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

