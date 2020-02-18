Image Source : FILE Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-197 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-197 Results announced: The results for Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-197 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-197 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-197 went to ticket number SB-176976, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number SK-840975. The third prize worth Rs 5,000 went to ticket numbers 7647, 6495, 4002, 6760, 3249, 7260, 0594, 3056, 4496, 0198, 5067, 9923.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-197 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

