Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-194 Results announced: The results for Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-194 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-194 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Pournami Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-194 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-194 went to ticket number SW 311063, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number SZ 430410. The third prize worth Rs 5,000 went to ticket numbers 0969, 1816, 1841, 1987, 2534, 0969, 1816, 1841, 1987, 2534, 2743, 3654, 3815, 7018, 7435, 9195, 9218.

