Kerala lottery ticket buyers brace up! Lottery result worth Rs 60 lakh to be announced today

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of Akshaya AK-418 today at 4 pm. The Akshaya AK-418 result will be announced at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. The first prize winner got Rs 60 lakh in Akshaya AK-418 lottery.

The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

The department also gave the consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 to participants.

Kerala State Lottery Results | Here's how to check