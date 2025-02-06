Kerala: One killed, three sustain severe burn injuries in steamer explosion at cafe

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Visuals from the spot

Kerala cafe explosion: A worker was killed and three others sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at a cafe in Kochi's Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal.

Explosion at i'Deli Cafe

The injured, Ali, Lulu, and Kiran, were taken to a private hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

Fire and Rescue Services officials said that they were alerted at 4:23 pm about a suspected gas cylinder explosion at i'Deli Cafe, situated on the ground floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Roopesh K R, Inspector of Police, Palarivattom Police Station, said, " Around 4:30 pm, a steamer exploded at I'deli cafe in Kaloor. 5 staff were injured in the explosion and one succumbed in the hospital. Others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals...Only after the inquiry, we will be able to determine the cause of the incident".

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the situation under control. "It was not a gas cylinder explosion but the cafe’s cooking steamer, which burst due to excessive pressure," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Sumith was found inside the cafe with severe head injuries and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Meanwhile, several customers seated outside were able to escape without harm. The Palarivattom police, who examined the scene, stated that a case would be filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

