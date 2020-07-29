Kerala: Severe waterlogging in parts of Kochi after heavy rainfall

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
     
Several parts of Kochi on Wednesday witnessed waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2020 15:02 IST
Image Source : ANI

The IMD has issued Orange Alert (very heavy rain) for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today.

Also, a Yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

According to reports, Delhi-NCR is also likely to be battered by moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

