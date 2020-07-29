Image Source : ANI Kerala: Severe waterlogging in parts of Kochi after heavy rainfall

Several parts of Kochi on Wednesday witnessed waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala.

Kerala: Severe waterlogging in parts of Kochi, due to heavy rainfall in the region pic.twitter.com/lbEsTFcS2P — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

#WATCH: Parts of Kerala receive rainfall this morning, visuals from Kottayam. pic.twitter.com/cLNcZoWvJp — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

The IMD has issued Orange Alert (very heavy rain) for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Kerala & Mahe during

29th-30th July. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Kerala & Mahe on today, the 29 July. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 29, 2020

Also, a Yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

According to reports, Delhi-NCR is also likely to be battered by moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

