Kerala: Senior Congress MLA PT Thomas dies

Senior Congress leader and MLA P T Thomas died at a hospital in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, party sources said here. He was 71.

His end came this morning while he was undergoing treatment for pancreas related ailments at Christian Medical College in Vellore, they said.

Thomas, who was elected as MLA from Thrikkakara Assembly seat in April this year for the second consecutive term, represented Idukki in Lok Sabha during 2009-2014 period.

He was the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Born in 1950, Thomas began his political career as a worker of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student outfit of the Congress in Kerala. He held several positions including state president of the KSU, Youth Congress during his eventful political career.

