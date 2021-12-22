Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • The productivity of Lok Sabha in this Winter Session was approximately 82%: Speaker Om Birla
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kerala: Senior Congress MLA PT Thomas dies

Kerala: Senior Congress MLA PT Thomas dies

PT Thomas, who was elected as MLA from Thrikkakara Assembly seat in April this year for the second consecutive term, represented Idukki in Lok Sabha during 2009-2014 period.   

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kochi Published on: December 22, 2021 13:38 IST
Kerala: Senior Congress MLA PT Thomas dies
Image Source : TWITTER @INCINDIA

Kerala: Senior Congress MLA PT Thomas dies

Senior Congress leader and MLA P T Thomas died at a hospital in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, party sources said here. He was 71. 

His end came this morning while he was undergoing treatment for pancreas related ailments at Christian Medical College in Vellore, they said.

Thomas, who was elected as MLA from Thrikkakara Assembly seat in April this year for the second consecutive term, represented Idukki in Lok Sabha during 2009-2014 period. 

He was the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Born in 1950, Thomas began his political career as a worker of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student outfit of the Congress in Kerala. He held several positions including state president of the KSU, Youth Congress during his eventful political career.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News