Kerala seeks Supreme Court nod to kill violent, rabies-infected dogs; to conduct vaccination drive for canines

The Kerala government has sought permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs. This comes after a series of incidents and reports claiming stray dog attacks in the state.

According to MB Rajesh, Minister for local self-governments, the state will also conduct a massive vaccination drive for stray dogs. The drive will be conducted from September 20 to October 20, 2022.

"This will be conducted in association with Kerala Veterinary University. The University will give special training to volunteers and kudumbasree workers. The government will allocate money to block panchayats, municipal corporations and panchayats to take special vehicles for vaccination on a rent basis," he said.

This comes after at least five people lost their lives to dog bites even after taking vaccines.

Minister MB Rajesh said that they are also looking at the possibility of giving oral vaccination to dogs through food and also a meeting will be held with hotels, restaurant associations, meat merchants and auditoriums to ensure that waste is disposed of properly.

Notably, hearing a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging a 2006 judgment of the Kerala High Court which empowered local self-government institutions to kill stray dogs, the Supreme Court earlier had said that a solution must be found to address the stray dog issue menace and balance the same with animal rights.

The petition was filed in the apex court after the Kerala government in 2015 had decided to eliminate stray dogs after a spate of dog attacks on people.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari suggested to let those who feed street dogs be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal. He suggested putting chips to track the stray dogs.

Justice Khanna said, "Most of us are dog lovers. I also feed dogs... Have to find a rational way out. I also walk dogs. Some are ferocious. Have to segregate those."

