Kerala: BJP leader, SDPI state secretary killed in Alappuzha; section 144 imposed

Alappuzha district in Kerala was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the second to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to clamping of prohibitory order by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently within 12 hours and prohibitory order under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 was imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said.

K S Shan, the state secretary of the SDPI in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home and his party alleged that the RSS was behind it.

Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said. Hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in his home by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan.

The SDPI leader was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death, police said. With the BJP's leader's killing, prohibitory order was clamped.

