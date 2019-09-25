Kerala's Maradu flats power and water supply to be cut off; demolition looms

Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS (RAY GEORGE) View of the Alfa Serene Apartment building Nettoor, Maradu. Photo courtesy Ray George (Kochi) via Google Maps

Kerala government is going to cut the power and water supply of Ernakulum's Maradu flats for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Online Manorama reports that secretary of the Maradu municipal has been issued a notice to implement the decision to stop water and power supply within three days.

The news comes as another setback for flat owners who have invested their life savings in the flat.

Kerala government has also decided to register a criminal case against the builders of Maradu flats.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has decided to take stringent action after the Supreme Court of India's rap over delay in demolition.

Earlier on Monday (September 23) the Supreme Court bench warned the Chief Secretary to the Kerala Government that he will be held personally liable for inaction.

Justice Arun Mishra, heading the bench, expressed serious unhappiness over the Kerala Government delay in not executing the May 8 order directing demolition of the Maradu flats built in what it found 'violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

"What is happening there we know. We will fix responsibility on those responsible. This is a colossal loss to the coastal zone area. It's a high tide area and hundreds of illegal structures have come up in the coastal zone", the bench said.

The court felt in case of any natural calamity the lives of thousands of occupants of the Maradu towers will be in danger.

Meanwhile, the residents of the tower have taken to streets to protest against the latest developments.

