Kerala imposes strict restrictions amid Covid surge, no complete lockdown. Details

The Kerala government has imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per new guidelines, cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars have been asked to remain shut, until further orders. Only essential services and emergency services have been permitted on Saturdays and Sundays.

Moreover, shops and restaurants will be closed by 7:30 PM (take away and home delivery can continue till 9 PM). Besides this, all social, political, cultural and religious functions/gatherings have been prohibited until further orders, the government has informed.

Even as Kerala's daily Covid positive cases are crossing the 28,000 mark, an all-party meeting held on Monday to discuss this serious issue of widespread surge, however, ruled out the need for a total lockdown. The all-party meeting, called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was held online.

Emerging out after the two-hour-long meeting, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media that all parties were agreeable on not enforcing a total lockdown.

"We also decided to ensure that on counting day, May 2, all the celebrations are kept to the least, given the grave situation that the state is presently passing through," the Congress leader said.

The meeting also decided to ensure that all the district administrators strictly enforce the guidelines, especially when it came to holding of weddings and funerals with the numbers to be kept at the bare minimum.

