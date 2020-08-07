Red Alert issued for extremely heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad till August 11

Image Source : ANI Kerala rains update

As downpour continues to wreak chaos in parts of Kerala, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state. The alert for 'extremely heavy rainfall' has been issued till August 11. Landslides have been caused in several parts of Idukki district today. Reports have suggested that about 5 people have died in the landslides while several others have been injured, trapped.

Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan has commented on the matter saying, "The National Disaster Defence Force was appointed for rescue operation in the landslide Idukki Rajamala. It was suggested to go to Rajamala with the team that was already set up in Idukki. One more group from Thrissur will reach Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest and Revenue Authorities were also directed to energize the rescue operations."

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage