Kerala rains update: 1 killed in waterfall due to flash flood caused by heavy downpour

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Waterfall.

Highlights One person has been killed in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains

The incident took place at around 5:00 pm on Sunday (July 31)

The Kerala Forest Department is trying to rescue five other tourists from the spot

Kerala rains updates : One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at a popular tourist attraction- Kumbhavurutty Falls- in Kollam district of Kerala due to heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.

This incident has occurred after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains in several districts of Kerala since July 31 (Sunday).

The deceased has been identified as Kumaran from Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place at around 5:00 pm on Sunday (July 31).

Another person, Kishore from Erode in Tamil Nadu is critically injured in the same incident and has been admitted to a local hospital.

ALSO READ: Kerala weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rains to lash for 4-days

The Kerala Forest Department is trying to rescue five tourists, who are struck on the other side of the waterfall. The Forest officials said that a landslip in the deep forests could be the reason for the sudden gushing of waters into the waterfall.

Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the interior areas of Kerala, especially in southern districts of the state.

In Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, heavy rains have led to an increase in water levels at the Meenmutti waterfalls.

Several tourists are feared trapped and the Forest, Fire officials, police and the disaster response team have started rescue operations.

Heavy rains are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts and an yellow alert has been issued.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Kerala boy learns making grape wine on YouTube, friend hospitalised after drinking it

Latest India News