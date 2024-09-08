Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kerala rains: IMD issues yellow alert in six districts, predicts heavy rainfall till September 13.

Kerala rains: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in most parts of Kerala has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rain will continue till September 13 (Friday).

The weather department issued yellow alerts in six districts. Heavy rainfall of 64.5mm to 115.5 mm is predicted in these six districts.

Kasargode Kannur Kozhikode Malappuram Thrissur Ernakulam

IMD warns people

The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

The state disaster management authority has also warned people to take caution on the heavy rain predicted by the weather department. The heavy rain can lead to poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging/ tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

The weather department has also forecast squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph over Kerala until September 11. Under adverse weather conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts during this period.

The IMD also announced a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode districts on Monday. It may be recalled that heavy rain in the Wayanad district led to huge landslides on July 30 causing death and destruction.

According to studies, it was found that on July 30 when landslides struck in the Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamalai areas of Wayanad, there was an extreme burst of 140 mm of rainfalls in a single day. From July 22 onwards, the region has been witnessing nearly continuous rainfall and some areas even recorded over 1.8 metres of rain in one month.

Scientists and researchers from Norway, India, Malaysia, the US, Sweden and the Netherlands have reported that the intensity of rain has become 17per cent heavier in the last 45 years. They have also predicted that extreme single-day bursts of rainfall in Kerala could become a further 4 per cent heavier and can even lead to even more catastrophic landslides.