Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
  Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert for two districts in state

Kerala rains: In view of the heavy rain warning, the state disaster management authority urged people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to be on vigil and move to safer places as per the direction of the authorities.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: October 16, 2024 17:01 IST
Kerala rains, kerala weather update, kerala rains today, IMD issues orange alert for two districts i
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert for two districts.

Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today (October 16) sounded an orange alert in two districts in Kerala, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

While northern Malappuram and Kannur were placed under an orange alert, 10 other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, were given a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Meanwhile, intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the southern state today.

Those living on the banks of rivers and in the catchment areas of dams should also be shifted as per the warnings of authorities, SDMA added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
