Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert for two districts in state

Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today (October 16) sounded an orange alert in two districts in Kerala, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

While northern Malappuram and Kannur were placed under an orange alert, 10 other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, were given a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Meanwhile, intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the southern state today.

Those living on the banks of rivers and in the catchment areas of dams should also be shifted as per the warnings of authorities, SDMA added.

