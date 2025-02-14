Kerala ragging case: Congress-led opposition links accused to Left student organisation SFI

Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT NURSING COLLEGE/WEBSITE Kottayam nursing college ragging case

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala claimed the accused in the Kottayam nursing college ragging case had links to the ruling left's student wing, Students Federation of India (SFI). Five students were arrested by the Police for brutally ragging the junior students in college hostel. As per the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the accused in the Kottayam ragging case are members of SFI and that the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA) has links with the Left-affiliated student organisation.

"Everyone knows they are SFI activists, yet they are now denying it," Satheesan said. He further linked the the death of a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, happened last year allegedly due to ragging, to the SFI members and leaders.

Government ensures strict action

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu assured that strict action would be initiated against the accused in the Kottayam ragging incident. She told reporters that the government has directed authorities to take stringent action in the incident and the culprits would get maximum punishment.

She further added that since the incident occurred at an institution under the Kerala University of Health Sciences, there are limitations to direct intervention. The minister also highlighted the increasing prevalence of behavioural disorders among children and stressed the need for collective societal efforts to address the issue.

ABVP workers stage protest outside the Nursing college

ABVP workers on Friday staged a protest in front of Government Nursing College over the ragging incident in the Kottayam Government Nursing College. The police have detained the protesters.

Kottayam nursing college ragging case

Kerala and the entire country got shocked to see the ragging videos from the Kottayam Nursing College being surfaced online. Five seniors are arrested in this case, they were brutally ragging the first year students since three months. Disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the Government Nursing College surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and his body repeatedly pierced with a compass.

Five third-year students, identified as Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21) were arrested in the case.

