Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-432 Results announced: Winners, Tickets, Prizes

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-432 Results announced: The results for Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-432 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-432 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Pournami Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Pournami Lottery RN-432 went to ticket number RU-277248, winning a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number RR-140063. The third prize worth Rs 2 lakh went to ticket numbers RU-759579. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

