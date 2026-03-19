Kerala Polls: Congress faces internal tussle as MPs push for Assembly tickets, second list awaited

Thiruvananthapuram:

With just a few days left for the Kerala Assembly polls, Congress is facing an internal tussle within the party as various MPs push for Assembly tickets. MPs K. Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash have adamantly insisted on contesting the MLA elections. According to sources, Sudhakaran—a former State Congress President—went so far as to threaten to cause a split within the party if he was not allotted the Kannur constituency seat.

Adoor Prakash seeks a ticket for Konni constituency

Similarly, MP Adoor Prakash has sought a ticket for the Konni constituency, citing his strong inclination towards state-level politics.

Two other MPs, Raghavan and Rajmohan Unnithan, are also actively maneuvering to secure tickets.

However, following a meeting that lasted until late last night, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge issued instructions to convey the following message to all MPs aspiring to contest the elections: the party High Command has decided to accept the recommendation of the state unit, which stipulates that no sitting MP should be granted a ticket.

All eyes are now fixed on Sudhakaran

All eyes are now fixed on Sudhakaran—who is currently in New Delhi—to see how he responds to this decision.

The Congress on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, announcing nominees in 55 of the 92 seats it is contesting after days of internal discussions.

The list, cleared by the party's Central Election Committee, includes 19 sitting MLAs and reflects a mix of senior leaders, organisational figures and new faces. Constituencies where discussions are still ongoing have been left out in this phase.

Key seats such as Aranmula and Chengannur have not been included in the first list. Kannur and Konni also remain undecided, keeping suspense over the possible entry of MPs into the Assembly fray.

No MPs have been fielded in the first phase

Despite indications of interest from senior leaders, no MPs have been fielded in the first phase. Senior Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash were reported to be considering contests, but candidates have not been announced in Kannur and Konni, the constituencies linked to them.

One of the notable aspects of the list is the exclusion of Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnappilly, making him the only sitting legislator left out in the first phase. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has been renominated from Paravur, while senior leader Ramesh Chennithala will contest from Haripad. In Kannur district, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph has been fielded from Peravoor.

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