Kerala polls 2026: Congress counters CM Vijayan's 'B-team' charge, predicts landslide win for UDF

Thiruvananthapuram:

The political battlefield in Kerala intensified further on Sunday after the Congress strongly countered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's charge that Rahul Gandhi is a 'B-team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Leading the charge for Congress was veteran leader KC Venugopal, who said Vijayan himself seeks relief from central agencies and so he cannot question Gandhi.

Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Alappuzha said Gandhi has regularly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's corporate interests in the Parliament. He even claimed that there is a possible understanding between the saffron party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

According to Venugopal, there is clear wave in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) which is why the chief minister was making such allegations. "A clear wave in favour of the UDF is visible in Kerala. The people are now in a mindset of saying ‘enough’ to a government that has been in power for the past ten years," the former union minister said at the presser.

Venugopal, who is party's general secretary, said the UDF will more than 100 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala. In a cheeky jibe at Vijayan, Venugopal further said he is 'very sympathetic' to the attitude and the situation that the chief minister is facing.

"The allegation he raised against Rahul Gandhi is completely pathetic in his nature and stature. The people of India know about Rahul Gandhi, the way in which Rahul Gandhi criticises and attacks the failures of Narendra Modi in each and every second," Venugopal told reporters after the media briefing.

In an interview with news agency PTI on Saturday, Vijayan alleged that Gandhi was the 'B-team' of the BJP. He even accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics, while stating that the CPI(M) is not involved with communal forces. The chief minister had also expressed confidence of an LDF victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

Elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The results will be declared on May 4, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

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