Kerala Police launch manhunt for man who slashed sister's friend

The Kerala Police launched a massive hunt to nab Basil Eldose, who slashed the neck of his sister's close friend Akhil, on Sunday night in Muvattupuzha. While Eldose is a Christian, Akhil belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, said a police official attached to the Muvattupuzha police station where the case has been registered.

The gruesome incident occurred on the Sunday night when Akhil along with his friend came to a medical store to buy masks.

"We had gone to a medical store when two people came on a bike armed with swords. They attacked, who Akhil was badly injured. When they attacked me, I stopped it with my helmet and one strike hit my hand and was injured. Seeing the altercation, the local people came rushing, but the two managed to escape," said the friend, who said that Akhil and Eldose's sister knew each other quite well.

The seriously injured Akhil is presently under treatment at the state run Kottayam Medical College hospital.

Akhil is an engineering student.

The case is being probed by Deputy Superintent of Police, Mohammed Riaz.

