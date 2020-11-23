Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kerala puts on hold controversial police act following backlash

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday clarified that the state government has put on hold the implementation of the Kerala Police Act Amendment following a political storm over the controversial amendment to the Police Act.

The Chief Minister said his government was not intending to implement the amendment act now as even those who supported the LDF and those who stood for protection of democracy expressed concern about it.

"We are not intending to implement the amended Kerala Police Act. A detailed discussion will be held in the state assembly in this regard and further steps will be taken after hearing views from various quarters," he said in a statement.

Opposition parties have slammed the amendment, brought through an ordinance, providing for imprisonment up to five years to those making defamatory social media posts, saying it was against freedom of speech and the press.

Latest India News