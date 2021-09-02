About 300 cases of Delta plus variant detected in India so far: Health Ministry | Key Highlights

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kerala only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases: Health Ministry | Key Highlights

About 300 cases of the Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said at a press conference on Thursday.

During the presser, the ministry said Kerala is the only state that currently has more than one lakh active cases. It further said that four other states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have active cases between 10,000 and 1 lakh. Rest of the states/UTs currently have less than 10,000 active cases.

HEALTH MINISTRY PRESS CONFERENCE: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

From 279 districts that were reporting 100 cases on a daily basis in June 2021, the number has come down to 42 districts that are reporting more than 100 cases on a daily basis on 30th August 2021

16% of the total adult population of this country has been fully vaccinated. 54% of the total adult population of this country has received at least one shot.

Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccination to 100% of their 18 plus population.

Sikkim has administered second dose to 36% of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli has administered to 18% and Himachal Pradesh has administered second dose to 32% population.

We administered 18.38 crores of doses in the month of August 2021 alone. The average dose per day administered in August is 59.29 lakh. In the last week of the month we administered more than 80 lakh doses per day.

