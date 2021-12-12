Kerala reports first case of Omicron

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Travellers arriving via Banglore-Chennai Lalbagh Express get tested for COVID-19, in wake of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai

Kerala reported its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant on Sunday. The new variant was detected in a man who flew in to Kochi from the United Kingdom, state Health Minister Veena George said.

The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.

According to the minister, the passenger had reached Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on December 6 and on December 8, he had tested Covid-19 positive. His samples were sent to New Delhi as well as the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology at Thiruvananthapuram for genome sequencing and the results came out on Sunday.

George said that the man had reached Abu Dhabi from the UK in an Ethihad flight and said that all his fellow passengers will be under observation as per the Centre's guidelines for Omicron positive patients.

She said that passengers in seats 26 to 32 who were sitting nearer to him are high-risk passengers and all of them are informed of the situation.

His local contacts were his wife and mother-in-law and the latter had tested positive too and is admitted to an isolated ward.

George said that all the follow-ups are being done and only caution is required as she urged people not to panic.

(with IANS inputs)

