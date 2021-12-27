Kerala imposes night curfew from Dec 30 till Jan 2, issues New Year's guidelines. Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Monday, the state logged 1,636 new infections, which took the total caseload to 52,24,929 till date. Also, the State reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.

Owing to the rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country, the Kerala government on Monday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting from December 30. The night curfew will last until January 2, said officials.

The government also said that New Year Celebrations will not be allowed after 10 pm in the state.

On Monday, the state logged 1,636 new infections, which took the total caseload to 52,24,929 to date. Also, the State reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.

