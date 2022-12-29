Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Kerala: NIA searches 56 locations in PFI conspiracy case.

Kerala NIA raid : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (December 29) carried out massive searches at around 56 locations in Kerala. According to sources, the offices and houses of the second layer leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI ) were searched today.

These leaders were active even after the blanket ban of the organisation. The search was conducted by NIA early morning in connection with a case pertaining to criminal conspiracy hatched by the banned Popular Front of India to carry out terror acts in the country, said sources.

The search operation is underway at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Idukki and other places in Kerala.

More details are awaited in this regard.

