Kerala minister K Muraleedharan sparks row after sitting down before 'Vande Mataram' ends at official event

A controversy has erupted after Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan sat down before Vande Mataram was completed. Some other leaders and official joined him, while several remained standing until the anthem was complete. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place at a government event in Kasargod, Kerala, over the singing of the national song. During the event, the Health Minister returned to his seat on the dais before the singing of the national song was completed.

The incident took place during the inauguration of a laboratory at the Mulleria Family Health Centre, a government facility, in this northern Kerala district.

District Collector, MLA K Mahin join him

Visuals shared on social media showed the district collector, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, and MLA K Mahin seated alongside the minister, also sitting down before the song ended.

The minister and others reportedly tried to sit down after the first two stanzas. However, the song continued, after which they took their seats.

Visuals of the event also showed the minister speaking to people seated near him while the song was being sung.

MLA K Neelakandan and DCC president PK Faisal kept standing till the end of the national song

However, MLA K Neelakandan and DCC president P K Faisal remained standing until the song ended.

The incident comes amid a debate over the Centre's directive to sing Vande Mataram in its entirety at official functions.

The Congress has maintained that singing the first two stanzas is sufficient.

Muraleedharan had earlier said that Kerala would not sing the full version of Vande Mataram and that government functions would include only the first two stanzas.

Sonia Gandhi allegedly objected to singing the full version

Earlier, a controversy had erupted over the singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, with the BJP demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi and threatening protests across the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Sonia Gandhi objected to singing the full version of the national song during the Independence Day function and said the incident deeply offended people in the state, where Bankim Chandra is revered as "Sahitya Samrat".