Kerala minister directs Christian school to allow Muslim girl to continue studies wearing hijab Hijab row: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty instructed the school's principal and management to address the mental distress caused to the student and her parents in connection with the girl wearing a 'hijab' to the institution.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday directed a Christian-run private school in Kochi to allow a Muslim girl studying there to continue education while wearing her religious headscarf. He said no educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights.

He said in Kerala, which upholds secular values, no student should face such hardship and also instructed the school's principal and management to address the mental distress caused to the student and her parents in connection with the girl wearing a 'hijab' (religious headscarf) to the institution.

Christian school asked to submit report by Wednesday

They were directed to submit a report to the minister in this regard by 11 am on Wednesday, a statement issued by Sivankutty's office said.

Sivankutty, in the statement, made it clear that no student should face such hardship in Kerala, which upholds secular values.

There was serious lapse on part of school authorities

His directions came following a report submitted by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education which said that there was a serious lapse on the part of the school authorities.

The report also stated that not allowing the student to attend class because of the headscarf was a serious misconduct and a violation of the Right to Education Act.

School holiday declared in Palluruthy

In the meantime, a private school run by a Christian management in Palluruthy in Kerala was compelled to declare a two-day holiday on Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of an eighth-standard student over her wearing a hijab.



A school PTA official alleged that the parents were backed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a pro-Islamist political outfit, and that its members misbehaved with the school authorities, who are mostly nuns.



The issue came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita’s Public School, announcing holidays on Monday and Tuesday, surfaced on social media.



In the letter, the principal said that due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, a few students and staff members sought leave, citing mental stress.



As a result, the decision to declare holidays on October 13 and 14 was taken after consulting the executive members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the letter said.