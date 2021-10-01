Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala: Man slits female classmate's throat inside college campus, arrested

In a chilling incident, a student who had come to her college to write her examination was murdered in broad daylight in Kerala's Kottayam district. The incident happened at the campus of St Thomas College Pala in Kottayam around 11.30 am, while others were present on the campus.

The deceased has been identified as Nidhina Mol, a student of Food Technology at the college. Her classmate Abhishek Baiju who killed her by slitting her throat has been taken into custody by the police.

ALSO READ | COVID: Kerala contributes 52% of total active cases in country, 15,914 fresh infections logged today

Latest India News