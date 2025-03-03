47-year-old Kerala man shot dead in Jordan while trying to cross Israel border Kerala man shot dead in Jordan: The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Thomas Gabriel, a resident of Thumba on the outskirts of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala man shot dead in Jordan: A man from the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala was reportedly shot dead by security forces in Jordan while he was trying to illegally cross the Israel border, according to a letter sent to his family by the Indian Embassy in Amman. The incident occurred on February 10, when Jordanian soldiers opened fire at the border.

What did the family say?

The deceased has been identified as Ani Thomas Gabriel, 47, a native of Thumba. "We received an email from the Indian Embassy in Jordan about his death, but there has been no further communication after that," Metilda, a relative, told news agency PTI on Sunday.

According to family sources, another person named Edison, who was with Gabriel, was also shot but survived and has since returned home with injuries. Gabriel had left home on February 5, saying he was going to Velankanni, a Christian pilgrimage centre in Tamil Nadu, a relative told a TV channel.

How did the incident happen?

According to TV reports, Gabriel and Edison were part of a four-member group trying to cross the Jordan-Israel border with the help of an agent. All four had travelled to Jordan on a three-month visit visa.

The Jordanian army intercepted them at the border, but when they tried to escape, the soldiers opened fire. Gabriel was shot in the head and died, while Edison sustained a leg injury and was taken to a Jordanian army hospital. After treatment, Edison was repatriated to India.

Gabriel's family learned about his travel to Jordan only after Edison returned. Upon further inquiry through the Embassy, they were officially informed about his death.

Gabriel is survived by his wife, Christeena.

Indian Embassy on Kerala man demise

"The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased," the Indian Embassy in Jordan posted on X.

(With PTI inputs)

