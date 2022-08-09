Kerala man protests against potholes in unique way, gets MLA attention | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way.

Highlights Man in Kerala's Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way

Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, man said

While we were protesting, MLA was passing from there and we happened to speak with him, said

Kerala: A man in Kerala's Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing and performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way.

Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, that's why I thought of protesting in a different way to bring the issue to the notice of authorities, the protester said.

While we were protesting, MLA was passing from there and we happened to speak with him, he said.

ALSO READ | Class 12 student dead, classmate injured as car hits scooty in Gurugram

ALSO READ | Zomato rider found dead outside Tughlakabad Metro station on Delhi-Faridabad highway

Latest India News