Kerala man protests against potholes in unique way, gets MLA attention | WATCH

Kerala: Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, that's why I thought of protesting in a different way to bring the issue to the notice of authorities, the protester said.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2022 23:51 IST
A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in
Image Source : ANI A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way.

Highlights

  • Man in Kerala's Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way
  • Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, man said
  • While we were protesting, MLA was passing from there and we happened to speak with him, said

Kerala: A man in Kerala's Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing and performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way.

Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, that's why I thought of protesting in a different way to bring the issue to the notice of authorities, the protester said.

While we were protesting, MLA was passing from there and we happened to speak with him, he said.

