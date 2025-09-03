Kerala man booked for chopping off pitbull's legs, locals claim dog has history of attacking people Kerala dog attack case: In Mundur town of Palakkad district, a man named Rajesh has been booked under the Animal Cruelty Act after allegedly chopping off the legs of a pitbull. Locals claim the dog had turned aggressive, attacked people, and killed another pet.

Palakkad:

A village in Mundur, located in Kerala’s Palakkad district, has drawn attention after a man allegedly chopped off the legs of a pitbull that had reportedly attacked locals and even fatally mauled another pet dog. Locals allege that the pitbull had become aggressive and had bitten several people in recent days, though its owner, Satheesh, has denied these claims, News 4 has reported.

Pitbull's legs chopped off

Following a complaint lodged by Satheesh, police have booked a man named Rajesh under the Animal Cruelty Act, accusing him of cutting off the dog’s legs without any provocation.

The injured pitbull has been admitted to an animal hospital and is currently under medical care.

Villagers say pitbull attacked several people, killed a pet

On the other hand, Rajesh and the locals claim that a pitbull, owned by Satheesh, jumped into a neighbour's yard. According to them, the incident took place when the dog attempted to attack an elderly woman and another pet dog.

To stop the aggressive animal, Rajesh acted in self-defence and cut off one of the dog’s legs.

The locals maintained that his action was purely in self-defence, pointing out that the dog had earlier bitten and killed another pet and posed a serious threat to the public.

The pitbull owner denied these claims in front of the police and complained against Rajesh, his neighbour, leading the cops to lodge an FIR.

Government's stance on pitbulls

The pitbull was among 23 dog breeds declared "ferocious" in a circular from the Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in March 2024 to prohibit the sale, breeding, and import of such dogs.

This order was, however, overturned by the Delhi High Court. The court directed the government to publish a public notice inviting written objections to the proposed ban. This means that the ban is currently in a consultative phase, not finalised.