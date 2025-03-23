Kerala: Male devotees protest Lord Ayyappa Temple's dress code, enter shrine without removing shirts The protestors demanded a permanent end to the conventional practice of requiring male devotees to remove their shirts or other upper garments before entering the shrine.

A group of male protested against the long standing practice of removing upper clothes before entering the Pathanamthitta situated Lord Ayyappa temple. They entered the temple on Sunday without removing their shirts in protest. Protestors were members of the SNDP Samyuktha Samara Samithi. They formed a queue in front of the shrine in Perunadu managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and offering prayers without removing their shirts.

Temple management did not object

The protest went off without incident, as neither the police nor the temple management objected. The protesters later demanded a permanent end to the practice of requiring male devotees to remove their upper garments. "The protest was peaceful. The temple management had already clarified that they had no objection if anyone entered the shrine without removing their shirts, though devotees traditionally followed the practice," a police officer said.

The protest took place months after a prominent monk called for the practice to be abolished in all temples across the state. Swami Satchidananda, head of the renowned Sivagiri Mutt founded by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, had described the practice as a social evil and urged its abolition, last year.

He claimed that the tradition of removing upper garments was originally introduced to verify whether men wore the "poonool" (the sacred thread worn by Brahmins). The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam is an organisation representing the numerically strong Ezhava community.

(PTI inputs)