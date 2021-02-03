Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-483 lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm | How to check

Kerala Lottery Result: The results for Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 will be announced by the Kerala state lottery department at 3.00 pm on February 3. Those who waiting for the Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The price of one lottery ticket is around Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Akshaya Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Akshaya AK-483' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs five lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs one lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-483' result:

Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 3.2.2021 Sthree Akshaya AK-483' and click on it

A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-483' lottery results

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

