Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426 Results declared: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426 Results declared: Winners, tickets, prizes

Winners, tickets, prizes: Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-426 Results

Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426 Results declared: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-426. The official results of Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426 can be seen on official website keralalotteries.com. We have a complete list of tickets of winners who won Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426. Who won how much in Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426? Read on.

The first prize in Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-426 was won by ticket number AP-423449. The winner bagged a whopping Rs 60 lakh.

AT-225045 ticket got the second prize in Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-426 and won Rs 5 lakh.

Third prize went to ticket numbers AN-388700, AO-850355, AP-434420, AR-317722, AS-205741, AT-510904, AU-672673, AV-767249, AW-151585, AX-160121, AY-179126, AZ-717112. All of them won Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-426 Results: More details

A single ticket will cost you Rs 40 while the entire book has a value of Rs 750. In case the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the winning amount is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.